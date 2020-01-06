Wells Fargo & Co Downgrades Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) to Equal Weight

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $63.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ABN Amro lowered Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC lowered Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of RDS.A stock opened at $60.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.33. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of $54.56 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $243.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $89.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

