Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Market Perform

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.19.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $209.80 on Monday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $150,090.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers National Bank grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.2% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 11.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.8% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

