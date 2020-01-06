THEKEY Price Up 25.6% Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $25,752.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, HitBTC, LATOKEN and LBank. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000124 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,397,788,318 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinrail, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

