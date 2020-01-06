HOQU Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $252,424.00 and approximately $89,207.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Cobinhood and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00195537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.01541043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00128590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024981 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, Cobinhood, BitForex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

