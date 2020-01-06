Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Underperform”

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
CTSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.72.
NASDAQ CTSH opened at $61.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85.
In related news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,411,568.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,782 shares of company stock worth $8,653,891 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,027.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,116 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.
See Also: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.