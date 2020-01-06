Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Underperform”

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.72.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $61.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,411,568.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,782 shares of company stock worth $8,653,891 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,027.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,116 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.