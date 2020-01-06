Reviewing LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) & Laureate Education (NYSE:LAUR)

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LAIX and Laureate Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LAIX 0 1 0 0 2.00 Laureate Education 0 0 5 0 3.00

LAIX currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.86%. Laureate Education has a consensus price target of $22.20, suggesting a potential upside of 23.92%. Given Laureate Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than LAIX.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LAIX and Laureate Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LAIX $92.68 million 2.90 -$70.99 million N/A N/A Laureate Education $3.35 billion 1.17 $370.07 million ($0.03) -597.17

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than LAIX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of LAIX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Laureate Education shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Laureate Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LAIX and Laureate Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LAIX -51.95% -590.12% -49.98% Laureate Education 28.67% -0.22% -0.08%

Risk and Volatility

LAIX has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laureate Education has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Laureate Education beats LAIX on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. It also operates online institutions that offer professional degree programs primarily for the working adults with undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

