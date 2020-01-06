Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Paramount Group from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 16,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $222,409.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,656,206 shares in the company, valued at $184,222,218.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein acquired 33,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $450,066.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,164,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,103,853.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 134,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 101.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 45,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

