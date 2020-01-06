Brokerages Anticipate EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) to Announce ($0.17) Earnings Per Share

Shares of EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $11.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given EuroDry an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EDRY shares. ValuEngine upgraded EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of EuroDry in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of EuroDry stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. EuroDry has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $10.90.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that EuroDry will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

