Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 28,000 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $13.86 on Monday. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $150.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Empire State Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESRT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

