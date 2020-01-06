Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Invests $439,000 in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 459.7% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,507,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 45.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,915,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 904,350 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 137.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,131,000 after acquiring an additional 772,521 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 41.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,468,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,785,000 after acquiring an additional 430,284 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,941,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,836,000 after acquiring an additional 231,829 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $43.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

