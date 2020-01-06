Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Cuts Stock Holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QTS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 43.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 642,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 22.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,477,000 after purchasing an additional 28,529 shares in the last quarter.

QTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $3,049,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,633 shares in the company, valued at $794,625.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $382,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,890.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,951 shares of company stock worth $6,526,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $53.23 on Monday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.75.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.89 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

