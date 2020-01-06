Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Raises Stock Position in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned about 0.09% of Global Net Lease worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.40). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $77.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.18 million. Analysts forecast that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.533 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.53%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

