Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases Shares of 17,000 WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 16.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 5.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 15.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WPC opened at $80.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.92. WP Carey Inc has a twelve month low of $64.86 and a twelve month high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $318.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.44 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.89%. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.038 dividend. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is currently 76.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WP Carey in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for WP Carey (NYSE:WPC)

