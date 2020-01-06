Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases 3,880 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned about 0.05% of Stag Industrial worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the second quarter worth $101,694,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,370,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,633,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 42.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,514 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 66.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,750,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,183 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG stock opened at $31.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.25. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.78 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.1192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

