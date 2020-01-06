Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Boosts Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,925,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 824.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236,587 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in F5 Networks by 34.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 60,588 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,026,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $858,782.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,255.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock worth $3,028,635. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Bank of America downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on F5 Networks from $192.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.18.

FFIV opened at $140.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.82. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $121.36 and a one year high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.