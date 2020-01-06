Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Grows Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,332,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,035,000 after buying an additional 4,145,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,798,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,584,000 after buying an additional 183,056 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,983,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,773,000 after buying an additional 4,464,448 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 273.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,297,000 after buying an additional 4,374,907 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,145,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,220,000 after buying an additional 1,417,088 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.22.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $26.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $27.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.