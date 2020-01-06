Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases New Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,464,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,724 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,303,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,758,000 after acquiring an additional 136,854 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,012,000 after acquiring an additional 67,093 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,727,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,455,000 after acquiring an additional 378,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,588,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,870,000 after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $38,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $104,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,975 shares of company stock worth $360,742. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $58.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.13. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

