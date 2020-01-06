Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Reduces Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 7.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 17.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 25.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,692,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,648.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,518. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.15.

Shares of CONE opened at $65.49 on Monday. CyrusOne Inc has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.42%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Head to Head Review: First Bancorp vs. National Bank
Head to Head Review: First Bancorp vs. National Bank
Reviewing LAIX & Laureate Education
Reviewing LAIX & Laureate Education
Paramount Group Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Paramount Group Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Brokerages Anticipate EuroDry Ltd to Announce Earnings Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate EuroDry Ltd to Announce Earnings Per Share
Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 28,000 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc
Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 28,000 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc
Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Invests $439,000 in Douglas Emmett, Inc.
Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Invests $439,000 in Douglas Emmett, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report