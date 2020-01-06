Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Reduces Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 7.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 17.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 25.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,692,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,648.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,518. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.15.

Shares of CONE opened at $65.49 on Monday. CyrusOne Inc has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.42%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

