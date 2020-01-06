Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 4,500 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7,920.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,099,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,817,000 after buying an additional 8,985,980 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,020,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,681 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,795,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,673 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,322,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,436,000 after purchasing an additional 734,404 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,017.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $63.28 on Monday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average of $60.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

