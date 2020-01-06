Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys New Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $51.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.28.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

