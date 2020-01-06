Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Reduces Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 24,588,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $489,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,327 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,035,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,209 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 21.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,572,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,327,000 after acquiring an additional 972,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 18.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,484,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,194,000 after acquiring an additional 684,076 shares during the last quarter.

In other The Western Union news, Director Michael Miles sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $64,944.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,093. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $20.50 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $21.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

WU stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

