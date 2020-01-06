Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Reduces Stock Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Best Buy by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $87.18 on Monday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average of $73.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $46,717,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $90,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

