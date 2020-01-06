Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Invests $2.85 Million in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,027.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,116 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.72.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at $33,478,561.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,411,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,782 shares of company stock worth $8,653,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.58.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

