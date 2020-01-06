RED 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,317.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. RED has a total market capitalization of $226,406.00 and approximately $7,317.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RED has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One RED token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00596527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010307 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000459 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

RED Token Trading

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

