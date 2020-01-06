VikkyToken Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (VIKKY)

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One VikkyToken token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last week, VikkyToken has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. VikkyToken has a market capitalization of $5,261.00 and approximately $14,662.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00195537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.01541043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00128590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024981 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VikkyToken

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,082,538 tokens. VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal . VikkyToken’s official message board is medium.com/@vikkyglobal . VikkyToken’s official website is ico.vikky.io

Buying and Selling VikkyToken

VikkyToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VikkyToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VikkyToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VikkyToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

