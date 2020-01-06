VeriCoin Trading 5.2% Higher This Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $665,195.00 and $945.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Livecoin, Upbit and Cryptopia. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00054107 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00082955 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,540.13 or 0.99329071 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00057299 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000334 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,378,600 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Upbit, CoinEgg and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.