STRAKS (STAK) Price Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $10,862.00 and $11.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,595.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.85 or 0.01880833 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.51 or 0.03140196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00596527 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00736464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00066157 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024298 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00433266 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

