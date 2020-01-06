PotCoin (POT) Trading Down 5.3% This Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Poloniex. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $203.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,595.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.85 or 0.01880833 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.51 or 0.03140196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00596527 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00736464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00066157 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024298 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00433266 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,146,112 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

