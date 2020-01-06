1,337 Shares in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.57.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $250.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $222.00 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.05 and its 200-day moving average is $280.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.