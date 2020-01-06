XR Securities LLC Sells 79,953 Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

XR Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,953 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC owned 0.18% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 84.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 40.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $1,621,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $19.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

