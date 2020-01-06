XR Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 982,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 945.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napier Park Global Capital US LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TMO opened at $322.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.71. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.63 and a 52 week high of $330.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.85.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

