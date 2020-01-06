XR Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 1,696 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 275.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 120,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 786,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,413,000 after acquiring an additional 81,426 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 124.1% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 124.1% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 87,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 48,178 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $119.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.02 and a 200-day moving average of $109.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

