Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2,806.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 10.2% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,355,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $515,401,000 after buying an additional 986,786 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 310,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 386.6% during the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 287,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,098,000 after buying an additional 228,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU opened at $54.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.77. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,006,633.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,229,166.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,430 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.