Pensionfund Sabic Invests $4.73 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 121,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,000. AT&T comprises 1.3% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

NYSE:T opened at $39.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $285.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

