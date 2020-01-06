Pensionfund Sabic Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Ventas makes up approximately 1.0% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ventas by 12.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $766,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 25.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

NYSE:VTR opened at $57.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.89%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

