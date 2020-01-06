Pensionfund Sabic Has $2.44 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Target were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Target by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 313.3% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,893. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Goldman Sachs Group cut Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

Shares of Target stock opened at $124.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.46 and a 200 day moving average of $105.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.