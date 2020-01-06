Pensionfund Sabic Trims Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Masco by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Masco by 1,817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Masco by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $927,200.00. Also, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 123,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $5,643,414.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,513 shares in the company, valued at $23,213,490.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,338 shares of company stock worth $11,429,523. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $47.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.54 and a fifty-two week high of $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

