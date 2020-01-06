Pensionfund Sabic Acquires Shares of 4,700 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock opened at $503.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $496.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.99 and a 1-year high of $510.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price target on BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.95.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,095 shares of company stock worth $2,900,567. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.