Pensionfund Sabic Lowers Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 336.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Hershey by 1,160.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HSY opened at $145.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.05. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $100.80 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.27.

In related news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,027 shares of company stock worth $7,112,601. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

