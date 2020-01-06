Pensionfund Sabic Sells 1,000 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,446,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,154,404,000 after purchasing an additional 195,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,615,000 after purchasing an additional 82,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,253,000 after purchasing an additional 243,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,234,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,116,000 after purchasing an additional 146,838 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,589,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,115,000 after purchasing an additional 76,361 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $209.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.45. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $170.15 and a 1-year high of $222.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.60.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

