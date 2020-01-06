Pensionfund Sabic Sells 8,800 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 1,761.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,086,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after buying an additional 1,028,084 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,321,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,514,000 after buying an additional 120,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,999,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,322,000 after buying an additional 90,640 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. Bank of America set a $21.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.50 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $26.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In other news, Director Michael Miles sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $64,944.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,402 shares of company stock worth $1,314,093. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

