Pensionfund Sabic Makes New Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,027.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,116 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 102.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $89,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,411,568.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $3,845,647.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 402,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,864,751.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,782 shares of company stock worth $8,653,891 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.72.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $61.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.