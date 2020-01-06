Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Best Buy by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY stock opened at $87.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $89.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $89,243,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $90,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.