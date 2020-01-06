Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 835,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,743,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,878,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,640,000 after acquiring an additional 158,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,426,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 49,444 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 10,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Store Capital stock opened at $36.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05. Store Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Store Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

