Pensionfund Sabic Takes $1.65 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total transaction of $17,360,458.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total transaction of $917,171.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $163,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $264.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.71 and a 12 month high of $294.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 0.72.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The company had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

