F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 32.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 27.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV opened at $140.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.36 and a 52-week high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Bank of America cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.18.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $33,880.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,444.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $858,782.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,255.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,635. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

