Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 8,000 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHI. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 277.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 72.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,420,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 140,616 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OHI. Mizuho began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $42.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

