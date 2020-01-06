Pensionfund Sabic Boosts Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH opened at $26.30 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.22.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.