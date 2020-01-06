Pensionfund Sabic Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,633,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,370,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,832 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 42.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,216,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,789,000 after acquiring an additional 226,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the second quarter worth about $101,694,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $31.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Stag Industrial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.78 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

