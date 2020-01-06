Pensionfund Sabic Grows Stock Holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 371.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after buying an additional 104,430 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 73.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 301.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 21,125 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of LSI stock opened at $108.47 on Monday. Life Storage Inc has a one year low of $90.24 and a one year high of $112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.30.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.60). Life Storage had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 54.38%. The company had revenue of $145.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 72.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.